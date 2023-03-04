Close menu
League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed32218359223771
2Plymouth33208559372268
3Ipswich331712461313063
4Bolton35188951282362
5Derby33179753292460
6Barnsley31185849282159
7Wycombe321651144311353
8Peterborough321631353401351
9Shrewsbury33156124134751
10Portsmouth32121284437748
11Fleetwood331012113634242
12Exeter33119134443142
13Charlton331011124544141
14Lincoln City3281773133-241
15Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
16Port Vale34117163449-1540
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3298154058-1835
19Cheltenham3396182546-2133
20Morecambe33710163353-2031
21Accrington31710142647-2131
22MK Dons3486203153-2230
23Cambridge3385202654-2829
24Forest Green3458212664-3823
View full League One table

