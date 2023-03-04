Sunderland v Stoke City

SunderlandSunderland15:00StokeStoke City
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|34
|22
|10
|2
|68
|28
|40
|76
|2
|Sheff Utd
|33
|19
|7
|7
|55
|30
|25
|64
|3
|Middlesbrough
|34
|17
|6
|11
|56
|40
|16
|57
|4
|Blackburn
|34
|17
|4
|13
|38
|38
|0
|55
|5
|Millwall
|34
|15
|9
|10
|43
|35
|8
|54
|6
|Luton
|34
|14
|12
|8
|42
|34
|8
|54
|7
|Norwich
|34
|15
|7
|12
|48
|37
|11
|52
|8
|Watford
|34
|13
|11
|10
|41
|38
|3
|50
|9
|Sunderland
|34
|13
|10
|11
|49
|38
|11
|49
|10
|Coventry
|34
|13
|10
|11
|37
|34
|3
|49
|11
|West Brom
|34
|13
|9
|12
|44
|38
|6
|48
|12
|Preston
|34
|12
|10
|12
|30
|38
|-8
|46
|13
|Hull
|35
|12
|9
|14
|40
|48
|-8
|45
|14
|Bristol City
|33
|11
|11
|11
|43
|41
|2
|44
|15
|Reading
|33
|13
|5
|15
|38
|48
|-10
|44
|16
|Swansea
|34
|11
|10
|13
|47
|51
|-4
|43
|17
|Stoke
|34
|11
|7
|16
|39
|41
|-2
|40
|18
|QPR
|34
|10
|9
|15
|35
|49
|-14
|39
|19
|Birmingham
|34
|10
|8
|16
|38
|46
|-8
|38
|20
|Rotherham
|34
|8
|13
|13
|37
|46
|-9
|37
|21
|Cardiff
|34
|9
|8
|17
|25
|38
|-13
|35
|22
|Huddersfield
|33
|8
|7
|18
|30
|47
|-17
|31
|23
|Blackpool
|34
|7
|10
|17
|33
|51
|-18
|31
|24
|Wigan
|33
|7
|10
|16
|30
|52
|-22
|31
