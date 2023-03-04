Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 21Buckley
- 14Thomas
- 8Szmodics
- 10Dolan
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 2Brittain
- 6Morton
- 19Hedges
- 22Brereton
- 30Garrett
- 33Phillips
- 34Hilton
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 8Berge
- 16Norwood
- 4Fleck
- 13Lowe
- 29Ndiaye
- 9McBurnie
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 2Baldock
- 10Sharp
- 22Doyle
- 23Osborn
- 26Clark
- 28McAtee
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report to follow.