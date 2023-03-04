Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 21Buckley
  • 14Thomas
  • 8Szmodics
  • 10Dolan
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 6Morton
  • 19Hedges
  • 22Brereton
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 34Hilton

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 13Lowe
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 10Sharp
  • 22Doyle
  • 23Osborn
  • 26Clark
  • 28McAtee
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley342210268284076
2Sheff Utd33197755302564
3Middlesbrough341761156401657
4Blackburn34174133838055
5Millwall34159104335854
6Luton34141284234854
7Norwich341571248371152
8Watford341311104138350
9Sunderland3413101149381149
10Coventry341310113734349
11West Brom34139124438648
12Preston341210123038-846
13Hull35129144048-845
14Bristol City331111114341244
15Reading33135153848-1044
16Swansea341110134751-443
17Stoke34117163941-240
18QPR34109153549-1439
19Birmingham34108163846-838
20Rotherham34813133746-937
21Cardiff3498172538-1335
22Huddersfield3387183047-1731
23Blackpool34710173351-1831
24Wigan33710163052-2231
