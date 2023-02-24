Last updated on .From the section Dag and Red

Daryl McMahon has left his position as manager of National League Dagenham & Redbridge by mutual agreement.

McMahon was appointed in January 2020 and led the Daggers to finishes of 12th and eighth in his two full seasons in charge of the fifth-tier side.

Dagenham are 10th in the table, five points below the play-off places.

Steve Gritt and Dave Jupp will be in control of the first team until a replacement is found, starting with Saturday's trip to Notts County.

A statement on the club website external-link said: "Following discussions between Daryl and the board, it has been agreed that this is the right time for a change.

"The club would like to thank Daryl for his extreme professionalism throughout his period with us, especially through the extreme circumstances that Covid brought, and wish him and his family every success for the future."