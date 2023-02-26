Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine's Glackin would miss the rest of the season if his ban is upheld

Linfield and Coleraine have both challenged recent sanctions imposed on them by the Irish FA.

The IFA banned Blues supporters from attending their Irish Premiership match against Newry City on 18 March.

It came as a result of incidents during their recent defeat by Glentoran at the Oval.

Coleraine have challenged a 10-game suspension given to their winger Jamie Glackin for comments he made on social media.

Linfield's punishment was handed out by the governing body after a section of the club's fans threw missiles onto the pitch during the 3-0 loss to their Big Two rivals on 14 February.

The game was stopped twice after Glens captain Marcus Kane and goalkeeper Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by items thrown from the away section.

In the aftermath of the incident on 14 February, Linfield had condemned "the actions of a small number of individuals."

In a statement, the club said: "Their actions do not represent Linfield FC and the vast majority of our loyal supporter network."

After the Irish FA's punishment was handed down, the Blues said: "Linfield FC notes the correspondence received from the IFA disciplinary committee.

"The club will consider the findings and provide an update in due course."

Coleraine last week said they planned to appeal the decision when the suspension was handed to Glackin.

If Coleraine's appeal is unsuccessful, the 28-year-old would be set to miss the rest of the domestic campaign, including the League Cup final against Linfield on 12 March.

The Irish FA said that it had received disciplinary challenges from Linfield and Coleraine, but that they have not yet been circulated to the disciplinary committee to allow a hearing date to be determined.