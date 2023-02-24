Last updated on .From the section Irish

McEleney opened the scoring for Derry

Derry City secured their first Premier Division win of the new campaign with a 2-0 victory over Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

A goal in each half decided what was the Candystripes' first home game of the season.

Patrick McEleney's curling effort opened the scoring while Jordan McEneff's delicate finish doubled the lead.

The win moves Derry to second with four points from their opening two games.

After being held by St. Patrick's Athletic on opening night last Friday, Derry welcomed newly-promoted Cork to the Brandywell.

These sides met in the FAI Cup last August with Derry running out 2-0 winners and, after two seasons out of the Premier Division, the Leesiders travelled to the North West having lost on each of their last three league visits.

Cork keeper Tobi Oluwayemi was quickly forced into action as Ben Doherty tried his luck from range before Ally Gilchrist almost diverted the ball into his own net as McEneff's effort deflected off the visiting defender.

Cork were relatively untroubled in the opening half hour but it was McEleney who eventually opened the scoring, curling his effort from outside the area in at Oluwayemi's left-hand post to give last season's FAI Cup winners the lead.

In the second half, Higgins' charges went about making sure of all three points after conceding a late goal at Richmond Park last week.

Ryan Graydon was released down the right and he picked out McEneff who, after netting against St. Patrick's on opening night, calmly guided the ball into far corner.

Ruairi Keating had a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit moments later but, when the ball fell to him inside the six-yard box with only Brian Maher to beat, he tried to take a touch rather than shooting for goal and the Derry keeper eventually smothered the ball.

Derry, last season's top-flight runners-up, will now prepare for a huge clash against champions Shamrock Rovers next week - with The Hoops being held by Drogheda meaning they have started their defence with back-to-back draws.