Portadown claimed an important three points in their bid to avoid relegation as they defeated fellow strugglers Dungannon Swifts 3-1 at Shamrock Park on Friday night.

January signing Paul McElroy scored a hat-trick as Niall Currie's side closed the gap on Dungannon to eight points with a game in hand.

Ethan McGee had briefly levelled for Dean Shiels' men, but McElroy converted a penalty late on to seal his treble, as the Swifts remain in the relegation/promotion play-off place.

McElroy's treble helped them claim only their third league win of the season in an entertaining game.

The Ports went ahead with just three minutes on the clock when McElroy, who joined from Ballymena United, received a cross from the right and swivelled inside the Swifts' penalty area before firing past Declan Dunne.

McElroy struck the post, with only keeper Dunne to beat, a minute after opening the scoring when he was found at the back post by Eoghan McCawl.

In what was a dominant opening to the game, Portadown struck the woodwork for a second time when Stephen Teggart's driving run into the Swifts' penalty area ended with his effort agonisingly coming back off the Dungannon upright.

Dunne would be called upon six minutes from the break when the stopper had to get down low to prevent Teggart from doubling the Ports' lead.

Despite the hosts' first-half dominance, a transformed Dungannon side in the second-half drew level just before the hour through Ethan McGee.

Rhyss Campbell crossed low into the six-yard area to leave McGee with the simple task of slotting past a helpless Ondrej Mansty.

Dungannon's joy was short-lived as McElroy fired Niall Currie's side back in front four minutes later after his shot from a tight angle caught out Dunne and put Portadown in the driving seat.

McElroy claimed the match ball and wrapped up the three points from the penalty spot late in the game after he was fouled in the area by Colin Coyle.

Portadown have now won two games on the bounce and are eight points behind Dungannon with a game in hand.