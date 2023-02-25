Last updated on .From the section Football

Ross Allen took his tally to eight goals so far this seasaon

Ross Allen scored late as his hat-trick salvaged a point for Guernsey FC as they drew 3-3 with Chertsey Town.

Jonathan Hippolyte's 21st-minute goal was cancelled out by an Allen penalty five minutes later, but Bryan Taylor restored Chertsey's lead soon after.

Allen restored parity with an excellent goal 10 minutes after the restart, but Glen Yala put the visitors ahead five minutes later.

But record goalscorer Allen sealed a draw with a 90th-minute equaliser.

The point keeps Guernsey in 16th place in the Isthmian League South Central table as the Green Lions' upturn in results continues.

Tony Vance's side have lost just three of their last nine games, winning five along the way.