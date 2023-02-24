Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Daniel Ayala, who has played 25 times for Blackburn this season, injured his hamstring in the 1-0 win over Blackpool

Blackburn Rovers defender Daniel Ayala is set to be sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury.

Ayala picked up the injury in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Blackpool after a clash with Seasiders forward Shayne Lavery.

The 32-year-old could now miss at least 10 matches as Rovers, currently fourth, try to maintain their promotion push.

"I feel for Daniel but we can't change things," said manager Jon Dahl Tomasson. "We're disappointed for Daniel, for the team and for our fans."

The Dane added on the club's website external-link : "He did a really good job, he's been playing well and scored the winning goal against Swansea the other day."

Blackburn travel to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday.