City won 3-1 but were unhappy with the Gunners' penalty award while Arsenal protested about a penalty later overturned by VAR

Arsenal and Manchester City have been fined by the Football Association for failing to control their players during this month's Premier League match at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been fined £65,000 and City charged £75,000.

Arsenal received an additional £20,000 fine, suspended from a disciplinary case in the FA Cup against Oxford United.

The title rivals had until Tuesday to respond and both admitted the charges.

Both sets of players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor at different times during the match which City won 3-1, with Arsenal protesting when City's Erling Haaland was awarded a penalty, a decision then overturned by VAR.

City were unhappy at the decision to award Arsenal a first-half penalty after Ederson's challenge and later with an Eddie Nketiah foul.