Ryan Barnett (right) made eight senior appearances for his home-town club Shrewsbury

Wrexham have signed Solihull Moors winger Ryan Barnett for an undisclosed fee subject to league approval.

The 23-year-old joins the National League promotion chasers until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Barnett began his career at Shrewsbury Town, and helped Solihull Moors reach the National League play-off final last season - which they lost to Grimsby.

"I know what a huge club Wrexham is and I knew I couldn't turn that chance down," said Barnett.

"You look at the quality Wrexham have, and the strength in depth, it's something I really wanted to challenge myself with.

"The goal is promotion. Simple as. I want to come in and give my best, but the main aim is to get this club back to where they want to be."

Barnett has also spent time on loan with AFC Telford United and Gloucester City.

"I'm pleased to welcome Ryan to the club," said Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.

"He's an exciting young player and will be a strong addition to the first-team squad."