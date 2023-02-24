Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Marvin Johnson has scored three goals for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Marvin Johnson has been give a three-match ban for violent conduct.

The 32-year-old denied that his conduct in the 16th minute of their 2-2 draw with Ipswich was improper and/or violent but an independent hearing found the charge to be proven.

The former Oxford and Middlesbrough player has made 36 appearances for the League One leaders this season.

He will miss games against Charlton, Peterborough and Portsmouth.