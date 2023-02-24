Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have won nine of their 25 games under Potter

Graham Potter says his family and mental health have suffered as a result of the criticism he faces as Chelsea boss.

The Blues, who have won just two of their past 14 games in all competitions, were beaten 1-0 by Premier League strugglers Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

They sit 10th in the Premier League, 11 points off the Champions League places.

"With the results as they are, you accept criticism," Potter said.

"That should come. That's fair. The mood here has always been positive and respectful.

"That's not to say it's easy at all. The family suffers, the mental health suffers, personally it's hard no-one cares, that's the way it is."

Under Potter, who was appointed in September following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have won just nine of their 25 games.

However, the former Brighton manager still has the support of chairman Todd Boehly and the club's board despite their poor run of form and they have made it clear that hiring Potter was part of a long-term project.

"I have spoken to them [the board]. It's the same as it has always been. There has always been support," Potter said.

"They also see where we are at and at the same time are frustrated because the results are where we are and we have to do better."

Potter added that Chelsea supporters were "entitled to be angry" following their latest league defeat by Southampton.

"Supporters care, when they are upset they let their feelings be known and we accept that," he said.

"There's nothing I can say that will make the supporters if they are against us with us. The solution is that you have to win football matches."

Chelsea travel to fourth-placed Tottenham in the league on Sunday.