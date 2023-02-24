Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Gracia was in charge at Watford from January 2018 to September 2019 and lost 6-0 to Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup final

News Leeds new manager Javi Gracia says he "didn't have any doubt" about joining the club, despite their involvement in a relegation battle.

The 52-year-old was appointed on Tuesday to success Jesse Marsch.

"I was waiting for something in the Premier League and it's something I'm excited for," Gracia said.

The former Watford boss confirmed he received his work visa on Friday and will be in the dugout on Saturday when Leeds face bottom-side Southampton.

Gracia took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019, before managing Valencia and Qatari club Al Sadd.

"When I finished at Watford, I didn't know if I'd have another experience in the Premier League. I had the chance in Spain then to Qatar with different experiences of life and working," he said.

"[This type of job] was what I was waiting for. When this experience appeared I didn't have any doubt."

Gracia's first challenge will come at Elland Road on Saturday as the league's bottom two sides face each other, Leeds going into fixture just one point ahead of Saints and two points adrift of safety.

"I know the atmosphere is really good," the former Valladolid, Real Sociedad and Villarreal midfielder said of Elland Road.

"Of course I'm looking forward to the game. I expect our supporters will be player number 12 for us. We need them.

"From the beginning to the end, we need to give our best. We have to give extra effort. Tomorrow is the day," Gracia added.

Leeds have won just four league games this season, their last coming against Bournemouth on 5 November.

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala had been in interim charge since Marsch's sacking on 6 February and, after an approach for Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola was blocked and Feyenoord's Arne Slot ruled himself out, the club appointed Gracia on a "flexible contract".

"You know our situation," Gracia said. "You can stay one game or stay your life.

"When I accepted the challenge it was because I want to stay here and achieve the objective. I don't want to be here to stay because I have a contract.

"I don't want the club to have a coach they don't want. It's my goal to finish the season with the objective."

