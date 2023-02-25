Last updated on .From the section Football

Debutant goalscorer Yassine En-Neyah moved to Truro earlier in the week after leaving Irish side last month

Truro City suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss at Swindon Supermarine as they fell further from top place in Southern League Premier South.

Harry Williams gave Swindon a fifth-minute lead before Mat Liddiard hit the City bar as Truro had two first-half penalty appeals turned down.

James Harding doubled the lead on 61 minutes, but Tyler Harvey and debutant Yassine En-Neyah scored to make it 2-2.

But Harding headed in a winner with 11 minutes left to win a thrilling game.

Ed Palmer headed a Truro corner onto the bar four minutes from full time as City lost for the second successive game.

The defeat sees second-placed Truro drop to five points behind leaders Weston-super-Mare who also have two games in hand.