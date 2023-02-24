Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen and Gareth Bale have both retired from international duty in 2023

Joe Allen says his decision to retire from international football with Wales was "an incredibly tough decision".

The 32-year old retired from Wales duty after winning 74 caps and having helped his side to three major finals, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Allen says a combination of his injury issues and the hectic football calendar have been factors in his retirement.

"It was an incredibly tough decision to make, one I didn't think I probably would years ago," Allen explained.

"A big factor is looking at the next 12 to 18 months and looking at the football schedule and unfortunately if I try and take it all on, inevitably I will either end up missing large chunks through injury, or it will end up affecting my performance for club and country.

"So a tough decision, but the timing was right to make the decision."

First capped in 2009, Allen helped end his nation's 58-year wait for a major championship appearance as they qualified for Euro 2016, and was then named in the team of the tournament as Chris Coleman's side produced an extraordinary run to the semi-finals.

And the former Liverpool and Stoke City player also played a key role as Wales qualified for Euro 2020, where they made it to the second round.

He then helped Wales reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958, only for his involvement in the tournament to be in doubt throughout the build-up because of a hamstring injury.

Allen's final Wales appearance came as he started Wales' final group game against England, where a 3-0 defeat confirmed their group-stage exit.

Allen made 53 appearances in the 2021-22 season, his last as a Stoke player, having fought his way back after rupturing his Achilles in March 2020.

The midfielder says he knew the timing was right to stop playing for Wales and he did not seek advice from Gareth Bale, Wales' star player who retired in January.

"The Achilles injury has been a big factor [in the decision to retire] and the injuries that have followed, it does take its toll and have an effect," Allen said.

"I think it's a decision you have to arrive at yourself, as I'm sure Gareth did.

"It's very personal, everyone's situation is very different, I though long and hard about it and spoke to many people, my family and friends, the people really close to me."

Joe Allen scored two Wales goals in 74 appearances

Major final highlights

Allen says reaching three major tournaments stand-out among his Wales highlights.

"There are so many favourite memories. My debut is an amazing one, I had always dreamed of playing for Wales," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"The qualification and Euros themselves in France (in 2016) were a real highlight and it was a really proud summer we will remember really fondly.

"Then I think being able to qualify on another two occasions for a major tournament has been brilliant and then the World Cup, because that was the one that we all wanted.

"The games against Austria and Ukraine at home and what it meant to the whole nation, they would be some of the stand-out moments."

A brighter future

Allen hopes he leaves the Wales squad in a stronger place than it was in when he made his debut.

"There is a huge difference with the national team from when I started to when I have left," added Allen.

"The younger group of players that came through during difficult times, we did have the belief and confidence that we could improve things and we probably did it quicker and better than we could have ever imagined.

"It's been an incredible journey and I've been privileged to be part of it. The way we have young players coming through constantly, it bodes well for the future.

"Everyone is motivated to start this campaign well after the disappointment of the World Cup.

"With the likes of Gareth retiring there is going to be huge competition, with places up for grabs."