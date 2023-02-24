Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Almiron has scored 19 Premier League goals at Newcastle, 10 of which have been this season

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at the club.

The Paraguay international, 29, joined from MLS side Atlanta United in January 2019 and has made over 150 appearances in all competitions.

He's the Magpies' leading goalscorer with 10 goals in 23 Premier League games this season.

"I am very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle. I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning," he said.

"I've felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.

"The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years.

"I think this is a reward for that hard work and I am very happy."

Almiron, who won the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for October, was contracted until June 2024.

"Miggy is a hugely important part of our squad on and off the pitch and I'm very pleased to see his contribution acknowledged in this way," said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

"I'm delighted we'll continue our journey together."

The Magpies, who haven't lifted a trophy since 1969, face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday (16:30 GMT).