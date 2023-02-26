Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sophie Ingle put Chelsea in front after 21 minutes at Kingsmeadow

Sam Kerr marked her century of Chelsea appearances with a goal as holders Chelsea beat 14-time winners Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup fifth round.

The Australian struck in the 56th minute after Sophie Ingle fired the hosts ahead in the first half.

It was Kerr's 82nd goal in 100 games for Chelsea and kept them in the hunt for four trophies this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to struggle, with an FA Cup exit coming on top of no league wins so far in 2023.

Classy Kerr proves scourge of Arsenal again

There was some surprise Kerr started this fixture, having played three matches for Australia in her home nation over the international break, the most recent of those on Wednesday.

However, when you have a striker with Kerr's remarkable strike rate, it is near impossible to leave her out.

And what has so often been inevitable in Chelsea matches since the 29-year-old joined in 2020, happened 11 minutes into the second half.

Jelena Cankovic fed Kerr with a fine through-ball and she clipped a calm finish over Manuela Zinsberger to double the home side's advantage.

"Even with jet lag, she's better than you," sang the delighted Kingsmeadow crowd during a break in play, which drew a laugh and applause from the forward herself.

Arsenal must be particularly sick of the sight of Kerr as this was her fifth goal in 11 appearances against them. Her late equaliser also earned Chelsea a WSL point at Emirates Stadium in January, kick-starting the Gunners' poor league form this year.

And they are likely to face the Chelsea number 20 again, with these sides meeting in the League Cup final next weekend.

Gunners can't end Chelsea's cup 'dominance'

Chelsea and Arsenal never seem able to avoid each other in the Women's FA Cup either - this was their eighth meeting in the last 10 years in the competition.

The Blues have had the upper hand of late. They thrashed Arsenal in the 2020-21 final, before the Blues defeated Jonas Eidevall's team in the semi-finals last season, with Emma Hayes describing both as "dominant" performances.

That imbalance perhaps stung the visitors into early action and they nearly led inside a minute, Frida Maanum cutting in from the left and curling a right footed shot which Ann-Katrin Berger did well to tip over the bar.

Arsenal made the better openings in the first 20 minutes but, as they pushed higher to try and firm up their advantage, Chelsea struck first.

A ball over the top from Eve Perisset found Steph Catley out of position and Lauren James had space and time to cut inside and lay off to Ingle, who found the bottom corner with a low effort via the glove of Zinsberger and the inside of the post.

Arsenal, though, continued to threaten, with Berger making a brave double save to deny Caitlin Foord shortly before half-time.

Kerr's strike, however, condemned them to a third successive FA Cup elimination at the hands of their London rivals.