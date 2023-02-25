Close menu
The Women's FA Cup - Fifth Round
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women14:00Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Venue: Kingsmeadow

Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th February 2023

  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women14:00Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
  • Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Durham WomenDurham Women0
  • Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:00Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women14:00Man City WomenManchester City Women
  • Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women14:00B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women
  • Lewes WomenLewes Women14:00Cardiff LadiesCardiff Ladies
  • Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women14:00Reading WomenReading Women
  • West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women15:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women

Top Stories