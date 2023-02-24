Last updated on .From the section Everton

Pickford is the first choice keeper for England and has 50 caps for his country

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford says he wants to "build a legacy" at the club like Neville Southall after signing a new contract until June 2027.

Pickford joined the Toffees in 2017 and has made 222 appearances for them.

Southall played a record 751 times for Everton external-link between 1981 and 1998, helping them win two league titles, two FA Cups and a European Cup Winners' Cup.

"It's massive to sign this new contract at such a special club for me," said England number one Pickford, 28.

"The support I've had from everyone at the club since I joined as a 22-year-old has been so important to my family and me.

"I'm happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton."

He added: "This contract will take me to more than 10 years at Everton and I want to build a legacy here to put myself up there with the likes of Neville Southall to be one of the best keepers to have played for Everton."

Pickford, who was signed by the Goodison Park club in a £30m deal from Sunderland, made his England debut in 2017 and has 50 caps.

He has helped England reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 final, while Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last season and are fighting for top-flight survival again in the current campaign.

The Goodison Park club have replaced manager Frank Lampard with Sean Dyche and have won two of their three games with him in charge.

The face Aston Villa (15:00 GMT) on Saturday sitting just one point above the bottom three in the Premier League.

"Everton is a massive club. The past few seasons have not been what we wanted but we now have a manager who I believe will point us in the right direction and get us up the table," added Pickford.

"It's definitely my aim to be successful at this club. The fans, the staff and my team-mates have been great with me from the moment I joined and I want to be great for them.

"I just want to keep working hard and performing for Everton.

"We know we are in a tough place at the moment in the league but I'm eager to help the team improve this season and then aim for success in the future, which will include playing in our new stadium."