The incident happened in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The decision to give Tottenham's Eveliina Summanen a two-match ban for deception has "opened a can of worms", says Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner.

An independent hearing found Summanen committed "successful deception" of an official during an incident involving Manchester United's Ella Toone.

Summanen held her face as if struck by Toone, who received a red card but later had a three-match ban overturned.

Skinner also questioned the behaviour of her Manchester United counterpart.

"It's opened a can of worms, I'm not sure what we're advocating. We were shocked, disappointed and I'm unimpressed with the way this whole process has happened," Skinner said.

"I'm slightly concerned for the example we're trying to set for the wider game and also for kids watching on."

Tottenham unsuccessfully appealed against the charge, which came following the incident in United's 2-1 win over Tottenham on 12 February.

Immediately following the game, United boss Marc Skinner described Summanen's role in Toone's sending-off as "play-acting".

But Tottenham's manager has taken issue with that, adding: "I think it's really important to focus on your own team and players."

"Commenting on other people's players is definitely beneath the standards and values that I have and that I'm prepared to go to. It's disappointing that's happened."

Tottenham are understood to be frustrated by the application of the rule around violent conduct and believe Toone's action on Summanen was an example of this conduct despite her punishment being overturned.

"Whenever you're raising your hands in that situation and going after a player aggressively, if we're not interpreting the rule of violent conduct in the right way, then that's a bigger problem," added Rehanne Skinner.

"What precedent are we trying to set? If you see that on the street it's not OK.

"At the moment, the Premier League, the English Football League and the Women's Super League all go by the same rules and this massively highlights the inconsistencies around how things are dealt with."

One of the areas in which there is believed to be frustration is around the severity of the punishment in the WSL - the number of matches played in a season is 16 fewer than the Premier League's 38-game campaign but the duration of punishments are equal.

Tottenham are yet to receive the written reasons from the Football Association relating to why the charge was awarded.

However, it is believed there was no reference from the match officials in their post-match reports saying that Summanen's reaction contributed to Toone's sending off.

Summanen, 24, will miss the FA Cup match against Reading on Sunday and trip to Manchester City in the league.

She was part of the Finland squad who won the Cyprus Cup this week, scoring twice in three matches in victories over Croatia, Hungary and Romania.

"Over the course of this, the character she has shown during the process, I'm really proud of her and how she has dealt with it. It's been really difficult for her," said Skinner.

"She has performed fantastically under the circumstances. She's progressing really well and we'll definitely miss her for these two games.

"I've spoken to Eveliina a lot in the course of the last 10 days. She's resilient [and] she's actually not that bothered about social media, which in this instance it's quite a good thing."