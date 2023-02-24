Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Another weekend of Scottish Premiership drama is upon us, with just four matches taking place due the Viaplay Cup final commitments of both Rangers and Celtic.

Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibernian are the other two sides who have a weekend off league duty, but there is still plenty to whet your appetite in what could be a huge day in the relegation battle on Saturday.

Get yourself up to date with all the latest team news and statistics in our weekend preview (all matches kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday).

Aberdeen v Livingston

Aberdeen welcome back Ross McCrorie following a ban but fellow defender Liam Scales is suspended. Connor Barron remains out injured

Forward Bruce Anderson is back for Livingston after he missed last weekend's defeat by Rangers while Jamie Brandon could return to the squad after six months out with a groin problem. Stephane Omeonga is suspended and Tom Parkes remains sidelined.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "We are putting loads of work in to try and get the players to adapt to our type of training. We're trying to put the right ideas in place for them to try and be a success against Livingston at the weekend."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I'll need to watch how I use Jamie over the next six weeks because if you let him loose it could be to his detriment. He's a great lad so I'm really looking forward to trying to integrate him back into first-team football but he's been out a very long time so we need to be very careful in how we manage his return to first-team football."

Did you know? Livingston have won three of their past four league matches against Aberdeen (L1), as many as their previous 20 such meetings beforehand (W3 D5 L12).

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

Kyle Vassell is suspended following his red card against Hibernian but Kilmarnock welcome back loan striker Christian Doidge after he missed the game against his parent club. Fraser Murray and Jeriel Dorsett played in a reserve game on Tuesday as they continue their comebacks but Liam Donnelly, Ben Chrisene and Innes Cameron remain out.

Motherwell, who have appointed Stuart Kettlewell as manager following a caretaker spell, have defender Shane Blaney back in training and forwards Joe Efford and Michael Mandron are nearing returns. Ricki Lamie, Lennon Miller and Josh Morris remain out along with long-term absentees Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker: "For me, we have more than enough, both on the pitch and in terms of our experience, to guide the group and the football club through. As long as Kilmarnock are in the Premiership next season, that's all that matters."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I would love to see us play free-flowing football, open, expansive football and create chances but the fundamental part is the work ethic - being into training on time, coming in with a purpose that you want to do well every day, coming in to show people that you want to get in that starting XI or if you are a substitute have the attitude where you come on and make a difference."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have picked up 91% of their points at home this season (21 out of 23), the highest ratio of any side in the league this term.

Ross County v Dundee Utd

Ross County's Owura Edwards is suspended following his red card against St Mirren last week. Ben Paton, Ben Purrington and Jordan Tillson are injured.

Captain Ryan Edwards returns from suspension for Dundee United and keeper Mark Birighitti has recovered from a shoulder injury picked up in the defeat by St Johnstone last weekend. The game will come too soon for Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It's a big game for ourselves and Dundee United, we're both down there at the moment and looking for three points. We do look at league tables, we certainly do at this time of the season. We both want to win it, it's as simple as that."

Dundee Utd captain Ryan Edwards: "I can only speak about the players and we haven't been good enough so far. We need to change it sooner rather than later. We can only control our performances, which we understand haven't hit the heights."

Did you know? Ross County have only enjoyed one win in their past 12 top-flight meetings with Dundee United (D2 L9), a 2-0 victory in May 2021 under John Hughes.

St Johnstone v St Mirren

St Johnstone defender Andy Considine returns from suspension but attacker Nicky Clark is 50/50 due to a knock and Ryan McGowan and Chris Kane remain out.

St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is out with a hamstring injury but Alex Gogic could return from a knock. Jonah Ayunga, Keanu Baccus, Alex Greive, Richard Tait and Scott Tanser are injured.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark: "It'll be another tough game, they're all tough in this league, it's a very difficult league with good teams. But we've beaten them here before so we'll take confidence from last weekend and hopefully get three points."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "It is a tough game against a very good side with an excellent manager. They are well-organised and have a talented squad."

Did you know? St Johnstone have lost each of their past four home league games. Not since May 2002 have they suffered five consecutive home defeats in the top flight, during a season in which they were relegated.

