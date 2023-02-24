Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts have entered formal negotiations aimed at keeping midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Tynecastle beyond this season. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed his players are practising penalties to prepare for every scenario during Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United are set to sign United States international goalkeeper Bill Hamid. (The Courier) external-link

Ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton can't believe there is any cause for debate on Ibrox captain James Tavernier's induction to the club's hall of fame. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Postecoglou has also revealed that Australia rugby boss Eddie Jones has helped him during his spell in Scotland. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Scotland full-back Alan Hutton believes a summer move to Newcastle United would be perfect for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney. (Football Insider, via Scottish Daily Express external-link )

Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston will soon have Premier League clubs fighting for his signature, says ex-coach Steven Caldwell. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace are amongst a number of Premier League clubs who are keen on Rangers youngster Calum Adamson. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is facing up to a month out with a groin injury. (Press & Journal) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale has revealed he was caught up in a bombscare drama in London this week. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay is looking for his side to gain an edge on their relegation rivals this weekend. (Press & Journal) external-link