Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Snodgrass, Celtic, Rangers, Viaplay Cup final, Tierney, Dundee United, Aberdeen, Livingston, Ross County
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hearts have entered formal negotiations aimed at keeping midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Tynecastle beyond this season. (Edinburgh News)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed his players are practising penalties to prepare for every scenario during Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. (Daily Record)
Dundee United are set to sign United States international goalkeeper Bill Hamid. (The Courier)
Ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton can't believe there is any cause for debate on Ibrox captain James Tavernier's induction to the club's hall of fame. (Daily Record)
Celtic manager Postecoglou has also revealed that Australia rugby boss Eddie Jones has helped him during his spell in Scotland. (Scottish Sun)
Former Scotland full-back Alan Hutton believes a summer move to Newcastle United would be perfect for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney. (Football Insider, via Scottish Daily Express)
Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston will soon have Premier League clubs fighting for his signature, says ex-coach Steven Caldwell. (Scottish Sun)
Crystal Palace are amongst a number of Premier League clubs who are keen on Rangers youngster Calum Adamson. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is facing up to a month out with a groin injury. (Press & Journal)
Livingston boss David Martindale has revealed he was caught up in a bombscare drama in London this week. (Scottish Sun)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay is looking for his side to gain an edge on their relegation rivals this weekend. (Press & Journal)