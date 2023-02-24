Close menu

Ruben Selles: Southampton appoint Spaniard as manager until end of season

Ruben Selles during Southampton's win over Chelsea
Southampton beat Chelsea 1-0 last weekend as Ruben Selles took charge of the match at Stamford Bridge

Ruben Selles has been appointed Southampton manager until the end of the season.

The Premier League's bottom club sacked Nathan Jones after just 95 days in charge earlier this month, having dismissed Ralph Hasenhuttl in November.

Selles' appointment comes after talks with former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch broke down.

The Saints defeated Chelsea on Saturday in Spaniard Selles' one game as interim manager after Jones' sacking.

Prior to the victory over Chelsea, the 39-year-old confirmed he wanted to become the club's next permanent manager, saying he had been ready to become a "number one for the last four years".

Selles, who has coaching experience in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, backed that up by helping his struggling side earn only their second league win since October.

He had been a first-team coach at Southampton under both Hasenhuttl and Jones.

Jones' exit followed defeat by 10-man Wolves, with the former Luton Town boss overseeing eight defeats in nine Premier League games.

Southampton had initially looked to American Marsch as the club saw his style as being the best fit to galvanise the club's squad in the bid to avoid relegation.

However, after those talks faltered over the length of any proposed contract, Selles will be tasked with extending Saints stay in the top flight to an 11th successive season.

His first match as permanent manager is a significant meeting in their fight for survival as they travel to Elland Road to play second-bottom Leeds United on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Five wins from 23 games so far have left Southampton three points from safety.

  • Comment posted by This username is taken, today at 09:16

    It makes sense not to add to the payroll after sacking the manager after the transfer window closed.

  • Comment posted by AstroMan, today at 09:15

    His long term future will firstly depend on how he performs, and even if he performs well, will Rasmus give him the job.... Baring in mind Nathan Jones was appointment over him previously, and Saints tried to hire Marsch before him this time around.

    For what its worth, i think Selles is a decent manager. Very knowledgeble and passionate about the sport, and he's dusted off Ralph's playbook.

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 09:15

    HE IS FIT.

  • Comment posted by markswjg, today at 09:12

    Great news, has already hit it off with the fans and the players seem to have a lot of respect for him. Makes much more sense than going in for someone who doesn't know the squad and who knows, we could unearthed the next Pep....

  • Comment posted by Graeme Souness, today at 09:09

    I was the greatest manager Southampton ever had.

    Believe me, I've played the game, son...

    • Reply posted by AstroMan, today at 09:13

      AstroMan replied:
      Hah, made me choke on my coffee!

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 09:08

    Certainly happier with this than Nathan Jones. Will be happy if we just show fight and spirit between now and the end of the season, if we do go down as looks likely then it will be the boards shocking decisions that will be to blame. Well them and Nathan Jones. Come on saints!!

  • Comment posted by Pdogg, today at 09:06

    Be better off with Scott or Monica.

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 09:05

    Correct and sensible decision bearing in mind the situation and number of games left to play. The players appear to have wanted this, and that’s the most important factor .

  • Comment posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 09:03

    Didn't she used to play tennis?

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 09:03

    Can’t say I’ve ever heard of him…. Who?

    • Reply posted by Whos Morales, today at 09:11

      Whos Morales replied:
      The article says who, try reading it, also Google - instead of being intentionally daft here.

  • Comment posted by woofwoof, today at 09:02

    The question is will he make it beyond the end of the season.
    Chances are, no.

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 09:00

    If Saints actually kept their players rather than becoming a feeder club to make a quick buck, they could have been major contenders by now. If you look at some of the best players in the Premiership past and present , they began at Saints but were sold to the highest bidder at the first opportunity, Van Dijk and Bale being the obvious names to hand.

    • Reply posted by El Santo, today at 09:04

      El Santo replied:
      You could make two teams, both better than what we have now, with the players we've sold over the past years.
      Too many, too quick.

      Let's hope that Selles knows what he's doing.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 08:59

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by rumustra, today at 09:02

      rumustra replied:
      Find a new hobby

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 08:58

    Good. Glad that’s sorted.

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 08:58

    Hardly newsworthy, but the sensible choice.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 08:58

    Solid appointment huge game tommorow for both teams. Southamton learning there lesson with apppointment till the end of the year.

  • Comment posted by Rofflecopter, today at 08:58

    If the players like him and he has the support of the dressing room then it makes much more sense than appointing someone like Jesse Marsch, who has just been sacked by a relegation rival.

    He's got a free hit now, as everyone expects Saints to go down.

  • Comment posted by Gigsy, today at 08:58

    Big Leeds fan here. So,...New Spanish manager at Leeds v newly appointed, ex interim Spanish manager at Soton.
    I can honestly say I have no idea which way this will go,...normally I have a bit of an idea..but in truth I haven't got a clue.
    I know one thing though,...teams that stay up normally amass say 25 - 30 odd points from home fixtures,...so Leeds HAVE to win this, as simple as that!!!!

  • Comment posted by mascott514, today at 08:58

    After Jones, a sensible course to take.
    Firstly, he is embedded in the team, he clearly has their respect.
    Secondly, fans will get behind him, he's well liked, and this may alleviate the awful atmosphere at St Mary's.
    Thirdly, we will be in a good position next season. If we fail to escape, we have the choice of keeping Ruben on, or looking for a new approach.
    Lets start by beating Leeds COYR!

    • Reply posted by Gigsy, today at 09:08

      Gigsy replied:
      Leeds fan here. Totally agree with your comment on all aspects.

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 08:58

    Neil Warnock appointed in June to help with their Promotion challenge next year

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 09:05

      Mitrovic replied:
      Colin is busy… again.

