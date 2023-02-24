Ruben Selles: Southampton appoint Spaniard as manager until end of season
Last updated on .From the section Southampton
Ruben Selles has been appointed Southampton manager until the end of the season.
The Premier League's bottom club sacked Nathan Jones after just 95 days in charge earlier this month, having dismissed Ralph Hasenhuttl in November.
Selles' appointment comes after talks with former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch broke down.
The Saints defeated Chelsea on Saturday in Spaniard Selles' one game as interim manager after Jones' sacking.
Prior to the victory over Chelsea, the 39-year-old confirmed he wanted to become the club's next permanent manager, saying he had been ready to become a "number one for the last four years".
Selles, who has coaching experience in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, backed that up by helping his struggling side earn only their second league win since October.
He had been a first-team coach at Southampton under both Hasenhuttl and Jones.
Jones' exit followed defeat by 10-man Wolves, with the former Luton Town boss overseeing eight defeats in nine Premier League games.
Southampton had initially looked to American Marsch as the club saw his style as being the best fit to galvanise the club's squad in the bid to avoid relegation.
However, after those talks faltered over the length of any proposed contract, Selles will be tasked with extending Saints stay in the top flight to an 11th successive season.
His first match as permanent manager is a significant meeting in their fight for survival as they travel to Elland Road to play second-bottom Leeds United on Saturday (15:00 GMT).
Five wins from 23 games so far have left Southampton three points from safety.
For what its worth, i think Selles is a decent manager. Very knowledgeble and passionate about the sport, and he's dusted off Ralph's playbook.
Believe me, I've played the game, son...
Chances are, no.
He's got a free hit now, as everyone expects Saints to go down.
I can honestly say I have no idea which way this will go,...normally I have a bit of an idea..but in truth I haven't got a clue.
I know one thing though,...teams that stay up normally amass say 25 - 30 odd points from home fixtures,...so Leeds HAVE to win this, as simple as that!!!!
Firstly, he is embedded in the team, he clearly has their respect.
Secondly, fans will get behind him, he's well liked, and this may alleviate the awful atmosphere at St Mary's.
Thirdly, we will be in a good position next season. If we fail to escape, we have the choice of keeping Ruben on, or looking for a new approach.
Lets start by beating Leeds COYR!