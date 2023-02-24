Europa League last 16: Man Utd to play Real Betis, Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon
Manchester United will play Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 after overcoming Barcelona, while Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon.
United beat the La Liga leaders 2-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday to seal a 4-3 aggregate win in the play-off tie.
Arsenal will play the second leg of their tie at home after qualifying as group winners, while Manchester United host Betis at Old Trafford first.
The Europa League last-16 ties will take place on 9 and 16 March.
More to follow.
