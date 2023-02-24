Close menu

Europa League last 16: Man Utd to play Real Betis, Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments11

Breaking news

Manchester United will play Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 after overcoming Barcelona, while Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon.

United beat the La Liga leaders 2-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday to seal a 4-3 aggregate win in the play-off tie.

Arsenal will play the second leg of their tie at home after qualifying as group winners, while Manchester United host Betis at Old Trafford first.

The Europa League last-16 ties will take place on 9 and 16 March.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Cosmic, today at 11:32

    Good draw for the Gunners. Realistic chance in this competition. Tricky to juggle the title challenge as well. Could be worse. Could be Liverpool........

  • Comment posted by PJL, today at 11:32

    Fan of neither team, but they would are some great away trips!! and I imagine new destinations for many fans.

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 11:32

    Based on Arsenal having either Shaktar, Roma or Sporting left in the draw after the first picks, I’m happy with that draw.
    Tough games all around and feel we have a chance for making the next round.

  • Comment posted by Slava Ukraini, today at 11:32

    Of course United get drawn against yet another Spanish team.

    Let's do this, GGMU

  • Comment posted by Funtimes, today at 11:32

    Real Betis, 5th in La Liga.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 11:31

    enjoying union vs union - the mick lynch derby

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 11:31

    My betis United will destroy Real

  • Comment posted by England Spurs, today at 11:31

    That will be Man United out

  • Comment posted by jimmy1960, today at 11:31

    Great draw for Arsenal. Missed Roma,Juve & Sevilla. We'd take em anyway. Bring it on. COYGs.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 11:31

    Consolation Cup.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 11:31

    Well played United. Ten Hag is a genius. Real Betis no push overs but my money is on the devil's

  • Comment posted by Springfowl, today at 11:30

    United should progress vs Real Betis - a good draw.

    Also good luck to Arsenal, the more premier league teams in Europe the better. SL are no mugs but shouldn't pose a problem for this Arsenal side.

  • Comment posted by The Detectorist, today at 11:30

    Decent draw for Man Utd, glad we avoided Fenebache or Sociadad again.

    • Reply posted by Truth be known, today at 11:32

      Truth be known replied:
      Oh yeh I can see why.....!

  • Comment posted by Jesus saves_ but Bergkamp scores, today at 11:30

    ARSENAL!

  • Comment posted by Truth be known, today at 11:30

    Real Betis...Really!

  • Comment posted by atillathehun, today at 11:29

    come on Utd!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport