Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical19:45ArbroathArbroath
Venue: New Douglas Park

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park26145753351847
2Dundee26127742311143
3Ayr25117746321440
4Morton2511773729840
5Partick Thistle26124104639740
6Raith Rovers269893333035
7Inverness CT268993638-233
8Cove Rangers2668123353-2026
9Hamilton2666142545-2024
10Arbroath26411112440-1623
