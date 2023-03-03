Match ends, Hull City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Hull City saw off Championship play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion as they scored a goal in each half to claim only their seventh home league win of the season.
After being preferred to top scorer Oscar Estupinan, Benjamin Tetteh rewarded manager Liam Rosenior's faith with his first goal for the club to set the Tigers on their way.
Hull then doubled their lead after the break with a Dara O'Shea own goal - and Albion could not find a way past home goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they suffered a fourth league defeat in seven games.
It was also a fifth straight reverse on the road for injury-hit Albion, who are still without first-choice keeper Alex Palmer and winger Matt Phillips, who were joined on the sidelines by three more of their forwards - Grady Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant.
Home keeper Darlow had to make a string of early first-half saves before the Baggies were made to pay for their profligacy by the Tigers' 33rd-minute opener.
Tetteh nodded down a long ball from the back and, although Regan Slater was dispossessed by Okay Yukuslu, the loose ball squirted left to Tetteh and he turned sharply before firing an angled strike which Albion keeper Josh Griffiths could only get his fingertips to as it arrowed into the top right corner.
It was reward for a much improved Hull performance before the break, following an impromptu touchline talk from Rosenior to the majority of his players while there was a pause for an injury.
The Hull effort was maintained in the second half - and the lead doubled on 57 minutes.
Griffiths gave away a corner when he denied Tetteh with another angled strike - and Ozan Tufan's inswinging corner from the left was glanced into his own net by Albion skipper O'Shea at the near post under pressure from Sean McLoughlin.
Albion had a chance to get back in it when John Swift's right-foot free kick hit the inside of the left post before skewing off to safety - and Darlow had to pull off another key save to deny Jed Wallace.
But the Tigers held out with a fourth successive home clean sheet.
Who's next?
Hull City's next game is on Saturday, 11 March, at another Midlands play-off seeking side, Coventry City.
Albion are back in action before then, on Tuesday, with a home game against bottom club Wigan Athletic before hosting another struggling side Huddersfield Town next Saturday.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Darlow
- 2Coyle
- 5Jones
- 17McLoughlin
- 3Elder
- 8Docherty
- 35Simons
- 16LongmanSubstituted forSayyadmaneshat 76'minutes
- 7TufanSubstituted forGreavesat 85'minutes
- 27Slater
- 30TettehSubstituted forEstupiñánat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Greaves
- 6Figueiredo
- 9Sayyadmanesh
- 10Ebiowei
- 18Traoré
- 19Estupiñán
- 32Lo-Tutala
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Griffiths
- 2FurlongSubstituted forChalobahat 58'minutes
- 4O'Shea
- 15PietersSubstituted forRichardsat 80'minutes
- 3TownsendSubstituted forReachat 65'minutes
- 35Yokuslu
- 14MolumbyBooked at 52minsSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 22Albrighton
- 12Dike
Substitutes
- 1Button
- 6Ajayi
- 20Reach
- 25Chalobah
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 32Malcolm
- 37Richards
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 17,021
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Booking
Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Greg Docherty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Daryl Dike tries a through ball, but Adam Reach is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Callum Elder.
Post update
Offside, Hull City. Lewie Coyle tries a through ball, but Regan Slater is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Callum Elder (Hull City).
Post update
Attempt missed. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daryl Dike with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jacob Greaves replaces Ozan Tufan.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ozan Tufan.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rico Richards replaces Erik Pieters.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
Post update
Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Regan Slater (Hull City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh replaces Ryan Longman.
Post update
Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
One win in eleven on tv this season for WBA.
Our forwards just don't do it.
Too many players just don't show up.
I'd be in for Grabban and a Championship level experienced goalkeeper, both on contracts till the end of the season.
The away form has well and truly gone.
The Corberan effect has well and truly left the building.
Be extremely lucky to finish top ten.
Our forwards couldn’t hit a cows backside with a banjo - bit like Sjoke with 70% of the play, 21 shots and zero goals but I suppose we mustn’t gwumble!