Championship
HullHull City2West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Hull City 2-0 West Brom: Benjamin Tetteh gets his first Tigers goal as they beat Baggies

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments24

Benjamin Tetteh's opener was the summer signing's first goal for Hull City - on his 16th appearance

Hull City saw off Championship play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion as they scored a goal in each half to claim only their seventh home league win of the season.

After being preferred to top scorer Oscar Estupinan, Benjamin Tetteh rewarded manager Liam Rosenior's faith with his first goal for the club to set the Tigers on their way.

Hull then doubled their lead after the break with a Dara O'Shea own goal - and Albion could not find a way past home goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they suffered a fourth league defeat in seven games.

It was also a fifth straight reverse on the road for injury-hit Albion, who are still without first-choice keeper Alex Palmer and winger Matt Phillips, who were joined on the sidelines by three more of their forwards - Grady Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant.

Home keeper Darlow had to make a string of early first-half saves before the Baggies were made to pay for their profligacy by the Tigers' 33rd-minute opener.

Tetteh nodded down a long ball from the back and, although Regan Slater was dispossessed by Okay Yukuslu, the loose ball squirted left to Tetteh and he turned sharply before firing an angled strike which Albion keeper Josh Griffiths could only get his fingertips to as it arrowed into the top right corner.

It was reward for a much improved Hull performance before the break, following an impromptu touchline talk from Rosenior to the majority of his players while there was a pause for an injury.

The Hull effort was maintained in the second half - and the lead doubled on 57 minutes.

Griffiths gave away a corner when he denied Tetteh with another angled strike - and Ozan Tufan's inswinging corner from the left was glanced into his own net by Albion skipper O'Shea at the near post under pressure from Sean McLoughlin.

Albion had a chance to get back in it when John Swift's right-foot free kick hit the inside of the left post before skewing off to safety - and Darlow had to pull off another key save to deny Jed Wallace.

But the Tigers held out with a fourth successive home clean sheet.

Who's next?

Hull City's next game is on Saturday, 11 March, at another Midlands play-off seeking side, Coventry City.

Albion are back in action before then, on Tuesday, with a home game against bottom club Wigan Athletic before hosting another struggling side Huddersfield Town next Saturday.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Darlow
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 3Elder
  • 8Docherty
  • 35Simons
  • 16LongmanSubstituted forSayyadmaneshat 76'minutes
  • 7TufanSubstituted forGreavesat 85'minutes
  • 27Slater
  • 30TettehSubstituted forEstupiñánat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Greaves
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 9Sayyadmanesh
  • 10Ebiowei
  • 18Traoré
  • 19Estupiñán
  • 32Lo-Tutala

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Griffiths
  • 2FurlongSubstituted forChalobahat 58'minutes
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15PietersSubstituted forRichardsat 80'minutes
  • 3TownsendSubstituted forReachat 65'minutes
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 14MolumbyBooked at 52minsSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 22Albrighton
  • 12Dike

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 6Ajayi
  • 20Reach
  • 25Chalobah
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 32Malcolm
  • 37Richards
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
17,021

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Booking

    Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Post update

    Greg Docherty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Daryl Dike tries a through ball, but Adam Reach is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Callum Elder.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Lewie Coyle tries a through ball, but Regan Slater is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Callum Elder (Hull City).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daryl Dike with a headed pass.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Jacob Greaves replaces Ozan Tufan.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ozan Tufan.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rico Richards replaces Erik Pieters.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

  16. Post update

    Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Regan Slater (Hull City).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh replaces Ryan Longman.

  20. Post update

    Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Flip, today at 22:31

  • Comment posted by Chardonnay, today at 22:29

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 22:27

    How many no marks end up scoring against West Brom ? Since that comeback against Luton they have been abysmal on the road and not one good team has beaten us suffice to say it just proves how rubbish we actually are ? The new manager bounce has well and truly gone and with it any play off hopes. 12 defeats is simply too many that's 27 defeats in less than 2 years I rest my case !

  • Comment posted by look back in amber, today at 22:25

    Nice win City, in one of the craziest tight championship seasons ever, where even now, a bottom half team with half a decent run could end up finishing in the playoffs.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 22:29

      stephen replied:
      Well the division is rubbish if you think your team can finish top six. At least we know we ain't good enough !!

  • Comment posted by Jabba, today at 22:24

    Time for us to admit where we really are. Talk of promotion and/or play-offs has to end - accept that over the course of the season mid-table mediocrity reflects how we have been playing. Somehow try to rebuild in the summer (free's & loans because we haven't got the proverbial pot to....well....you know). To be honest there was a point where I'd have bitten your hand off to finish mid table.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 22:33

      stephen replied:
      Frees and loans is why we're 11th in the league and with no chance of going much higher !! You only have to look at Birmingham to see where loan players get you ,they've got about 6 loan players and they just don't give a stuff!! How we got Wallace Swifty and Okay beggars belief !!!

  • Comment posted by qualitychap13, today at 22:23

    Its a good win for The East Yorkshire boys. But i thought we were on sleeping pills for first 25 mins. West brom all over us. Sloppy finishing from the baggies and resilience from The Tigers got us the welcomed 3 points .UTT.

    • Reply posted by dave villa, today at 22:29

      dave villa replied:
      Well done Hull.

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 22:17

    What feeble and pathetic excuse will the albion management offer for this latest dross ? Injuries ? No diangoner no BTA blah blah blah Utterly inexcusable no chance of a play off spot losing to a team that hadn't won in 5 and scored twice in that time !! Also gamesmanship from Hull when their player went down injured the rest of em huddled round their manager ! What was the ref doing ?

    • Reply posted by Chardonnay, today at 22:25

      Chardonnay replied:
  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:17

    Never see that coming.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 22:20

      stephen replied:
      Why ??? We're simply not good enough !! Carrying too many that just don't cut it at this level. Naming them would take all night!! Massive clear out required and players in who are passionate about wearing the shirt !! We've only got one and that's Jed !!

  • Comment posted by Top, today at 22:14

    No surprise to me really.

    One win in eleven on tv this season for WBA.

    Our forwards just don't do it.

    Too many players just don't show up.

    I'd be in for Grabban and a Championship level experienced goalkeeper, both on contracts till the end of the season.

    The away form has well and truly gone.

    The Corberan effect has well and truly left the building.

    Be extremely lucky to finish top ten.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 22:13

    Trouble with baggies is that fundamentally they are sh**e

  • Comment posted by Evs, today at 22:13

    Hull were rubbish. Albion were rubbisher.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 22:18

      David replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Rob G, today at 22:12

    West Brom wouldn’t score if they played there until Monday.

  • Comment posted by Born Again Idiot, today at 22:12

    We aint going anywhere playing like that

  • Comment posted by TheBaggieMan, today at 22:11

    Well done Hull.
    Our forwards couldn’t hit a cows backside with a banjo - bit like Sjoke with 70% of the play, 21 shots and zero goals but I suppose we mustn’t gwumble!

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:08

    The baggies seem to be keen to lose 2-0 to every struggling team in the championship. It's a funny old game.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:13

      tony replied:
      The Baaggies are a struggling team Hull are just points behind them.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley342210268284076
2Sheff Utd33197755302564
3Middlesbrough341761156401657
4Blackburn34174133838055
5Millwall34159104335854
6Luton34141284234854
7Norwich341571248371152
8Watford341311104138350
9Sunderland3413101149381149
10Coventry341310113734349
11West Brom34139124438648
12Preston341210123038-846
13Hull35129144048-845
14Bristol City331111114341244
15Reading33135153848-1044
16Swansea341110134751-443
17Stoke34117163941-240
18QPR34109153549-1439
19Birmingham34108163846-838
20Rotherham34813133746-937
21Cardiff3498172538-1335
22Huddersfield3387183047-1731
23Blackpool34710173351-1831
24Wigan33710163052-2231
View full Championship table

