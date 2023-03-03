Last updated on .From the section Championship

Benjamin Tetteh's opener was the summer signing's first goal for Hull City - on his 16th appearance

Hull City saw off Championship play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion as they scored a goal in each half to claim only their seventh home league win of the season.

After being preferred to top scorer Oscar Estupinan, Benjamin Tetteh rewarded manager Liam Rosenior's faith with his first goal for the club to set the Tigers on their way.

Hull then doubled their lead after the break with a Dara O'Shea own goal - and Albion could not find a way past home goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they suffered a fourth league defeat in seven games.

It was also a fifth straight reverse on the road for injury-hit Albion, who are still without first-choice keeper Alex Palmer and winger Matt Phillips, who were joined on the sidelines by three more of their forwards - Grady Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant.

Home keeper Darlow had to make a string of early first-half saves before the Baggies were made to pay for their profligacy by the Tigers' 33rd-minute opener.

Tetteh nodded down a long ball from the back and, although Regan Slater was dispossessed by Okay Yukuslu, the loose ball squirted left to Tetteh and he turned sharply before firing an angled strike which Albion keeper Josh Griffiths could only get his fingertips to as it arrowed into the top right corner.

It was reward for a much improved Hull performance before the break, following an impromptu touchline talk from Rosenior to the majority of his players while there was a pause for an injury.

The Hull effort was maintained in the second half - and the lead doubled on 57 minutes.

Griffiths gave away a corner when he denied Tetteh with another angled strike - and Ozan Tufan's inswinging corner from the left was glanced into his own net by Albion skipper O'Shea at the near post under pressure from Sean McLoughlin.

Albion had a chance to get back in it when John Swift's right-foot free kick hit the inside of the left post before skewing off to safety - and Darlow had to pull off another key save to deny Jed Wallace.

But the Tigers held out with a fourth successive home clean sheet.

Who's next?

Hull City's next game is on Saturday, 11 March, at another Midlands play-off seeking side, Coventry City.

Albion are back in action before then, on Tuesday, with a home game against bottom club Wigan Athletic before hosting another struggling side Huddersfield Town next Saturday.