Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a pitch invader as PSV Eindhoven beat their Spanish opponents on the night but lost 3-2 on aggregate.
Trailing 3-0 from the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg, PSV scored two late goals through Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva.
But Ruud van Nistelrooy's side could not find a crucial third goal.
Dmitrovic, 31, was approached by a fan who swung a punch before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian keeper.
The pitch invader was eventually led away by stewards after the incident in the closing stages of the match.
Dmitrovic, whose former clubs include Charlton Athletic, was able to carry on as his side sealed a place in the last 16.
The Serbia international told reporters afterwards: "It's never nice to see this in football. It shouldn't happen and, from now on, I hope these things are well punished.
"He came and pushed me from behind. He was probably angry about the result. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive."
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli added: "It is incredibly sad that this has happened. I find it worrying - this type of thing needs to stop."
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Benítez
- 29MweneBooked at 84mins
- 5Ramalho Silva
- 22Branthwaite
- 30van AanholtSubstituted forMauro Júniorat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Til
- 23Veerman
- 15GutiérrezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 62'minutes
- 27Bakayoko
- 9L de Jong
- 7SimonsBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Teze
- 4Obispo
- 6Sangaré
- 10Fábio Silva
- 16Drommel
- 17Mauro Júnior
- 18Boscagli
- 24Waterman
- 28Saibari
- 37Ledezma
- 44van Duiven
- 53Seelt
Sevilla
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1DmitrovicBooked at 82mins
- 14NianzouBooked at 79mins
- 20Reges
- 3Alex Telles
- 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 80'minutes
- 8Jordán
- 10Rakitic
- 19AcuñaBooked at 33mins
- 21TorresSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 68'minutes
- 25GilSubstituted forMirat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15En-NesyriSubstituted forOcamposat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Montiel
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
- 12Mir
- 27Álvarez
- 31Flores
- 38Hormigo
- 43Bueno Sebastián
- 55Ocampos
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away7
Live Text
Dismissal
Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the red card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 0.
Booking
Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card.
Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guus Til (PSV Eindhoven).
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 0. Fábio Silva (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Xavi Simons.
Booking
Rafa Mir (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joey Veerman.
Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. André Ramalho tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Bryan Gil.
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven).
Booking
Phillipp Mwene (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.