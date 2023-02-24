Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle's fans have not been able to celebrate a trophy since 1969

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup final Date: Sunday, 26 February. Time: 16:30 GMT. Venue: Wembley Stadium, London BBC Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Newcastle United winning a trophy is more important than Champions League qualification, says the club's record goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Eddie Howe's side take on Manchester United in the Wembley final on Sunday (16:30 GMT).

Newcastle's last trophy was the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (which eventually became the Europa League) in 1969.

"I love the football club and what Eddie is doing, and I just want them to win it for the fans," said Shearer.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Shearer, who scored 206 goals for Newcastle between 1996 and 2006, added: "I can't wait. It has been a long time, too long, I'm excited, just like the rest of the Toon Army.

"I'm going there with friends and family, it's going to be a good day - if we win.

"I'm there as a fan on Sunday, that drive up to Wembley way when you can see the Newcastle fans - it's the only time I wish I could put my boots back on.

"I'm now one of them and I appreciate what they're about and what they've been through.

"I was at both semi-finals and Southampton away, I sat looking at the crowd more than the game. I'm just amazed by their passion to travel 330 miles from Newcastle to Southampton then work the next morning.

"I want Newcastle to win for the fans, where they've been, what they've had to put up with and how long it has been.

"I can picture the scenes if Newcastle win that trophy."

'Wembley is only a place for winners'

Alan Shearer played in the 1998 and 1999 FA Cup finals for Newcastle at Wembley but lost 2-0 to Arsenal in 1998 and by the same scoreline to Manchester United a year later

Shearer played for Newcastle at the old Wembley three times between 1998 and 2000, losing on every occasion. Newcastle were beaten in the FA Cup finals in '98 and '99 by Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, while they were defeated in the 2000 semi-finals by Chelsea.

"Wembley is only a place for winners," he added. "It's a blooming horrible place when you don't win. I've been there in finals and semi-finals and it's horrible for the players [if you lose] and for the fans.

"It's only great after if you're able to win. Losing there, I wouldn't wish that on anyone.

"I lived the dream, now they're living the dream - they're lucky boys. As soon as you leave the hotel it's a great journey to Wembley and seeing the black and white shirts, the cheering, the scarves, it's just incredible. It sent a shiver down my spine."

'Hopefully Karius has the game of his life'

Newcastle are fifth in the Premier League, eight points and two places behind Manchester United in third.

However, Eddie Howe's side will have to do without regular goalkeeper Nick Pope after his red card against Liverpool, while second-choice keeper Martin Dubravka is cup-tied having played for Manchester United in the competition during a loan spell at Old Trafford.

Newcastle will be without first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope after he was sent off in their 2-0 home Premier League defeat by Liverpool on Saturday

That leaves Loris Karius, a goalkeeper who has not played a competitive game for anyone in two years and who made two costly errors for Liverpool in their 3-1 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in 2018, as their next option.

"It could only happen to Newcastle but we have to deal with it," added the former England captain.

"It's not ideal for Newcastle, Nick Pope has not put a foot wrong since he arrived.

"But what an opportunity for Karius to remind everyone he is a capable goalkeeper. A few days ago he couldn't have dreamed of being on the bench never mind being in the team, what an unbelievable opportunity for him.

"It will be tough, but we wish him luck and hope he has the game of his life and walks away with a winner's medal.

"Do I think Newcastle are good enough? Yes, I do. Bruno [Guimaraes] is back, which is a big plus.

"What will give Newcastle hope is if you look at Manchester United's form, particularly against Leicester, Leicester could've had two or three goals so hopefully that will be positive for Newcastle."

'I want and need Newcastle to win a trophy in my lifetime'

Shearer was born in 1970, the year after Newcastle's last piece of silverware and he believes winning a trophy would be more important to the club's fans than finishing in the top four of the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League.

"Give me the trophy. I would gladly finish mid-table if it meant Newcastle won a trophy," said Shearer.

"It's been far too long. I want and need Newcastle to win a trophy in my lifetime.

"I was here in 1998 and 1999 when we had to do a parade on the back of losing the FA Cup final. There was a quarter of a million people there. It was pretty embarrassing [for us].

"Imagine the reaction if Newcastle come back with a trophy and I want to see it - give me a trophy any day.

"I can only imagine what Newcastle would be like on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and the next 10 years if Newcastle win the Carabao Cup final."