Wrexham owners set to play in $1m US tournament

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to make their club debuts in a $1m tournament.

The Soccer Tournament, a 32-team, seven-a-side event, will be held in Cory, North Carolina between 1-4 June.

Wrexham have been invited to take part following the success of the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

The Hollywood pair are in the club's squad alongside player-coach David Jones and former players Shaun Pearson, Paul Rutherford and Mark Carrington.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney became owners of the Dragons in February 2021.

The Dragons confirmed this month they would compete for the $1m (£831,000) prize and, should they win, have pledged to spend half of the money on community projects.

"Wrexham AFC is more than just a first team," Shaun Harvey, advisor to the board at Wrexham, said previously.

"It represents the people of north Wales and this tournament will allow us to incorporate former players of the club like we have never been able to do before."

Reynolds and McElhenney's investment has turned the club into National League promotion contenders and enjoyed a shock FA Cup run when they came within minutes of knocking out Championship leaders Sheffield United.

The fly-on-the-wall Welcome To Wrexham documentary has given the club a global profile and participating in the United States is seen as an opportunity to continue that.