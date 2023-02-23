Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

England winger Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new contract with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Talks are ongoing over a fresh deal, which has yet to be signed, but the feeling is that an agreement is close.

Saka, 21, is one of the Gunners' most important players, having scored nine goals and registered eight assists in 23 league matches as Arsenal vie for the title.

The academy graduate's contract was due to expire in 2024.

Saka made his Arsenal first-team debut in November 2018, having joined the Hale End academy at the age of seven.

The new contract, reportedly worth £10m a year and keeping him at the club until 2028 external-link , will give Arsenal another boost as they chase a first league title in 19 years.

Brazilian international Gabriel Martinelli, 21, also agreed a new long-term contract in February.

Mikel Arteta's side, who are two points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, visit Leicester on Saturday.