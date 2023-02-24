Sheffield United celebrate James McAtee's equaliser at Millwall before Tom Bradshaw's third goal saw them lose for the second time in three days

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says he is "not bothered" how his side get the points they need to secure promotion.

The second-placed Blades have lost their past two games to see their lead over Middlesbrough cut to four points.

"We always need a win but how they come and when they come doesn't matter, as long as we get enough," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"The more you put on the board now, the easier you can make it down the line."

He added: "Ultimately I'm not bothered [how we do it]. We know what we are trying to do, we have to get more points than the teams behind us.

"We know we're going to have to fight and scrap each game to take as many as we can."

The South Yorkshire side fell to a 3-1 home reverse by Boro last Wednesday, before losing a dramatic game 3-2 at Millwall on Saturday.

The Blades, who have 14 games left to pay - one more than Michael Carrick's men - twice came from a goal down before Tom Bradshaw's hat-trick goal consigned them to successive defeats for the first time since October.

They host improving Watford on Saturday and Heckingbottom believes the fans can have a big impact as he looks to guide the team back to the Premier League after two seasons in the Championship.

"I thought the support at Millwall was excellent, even when were were up against it in the first half. There were moments when they were all I could hear and that's great," he said.

"We need that again at Bramall Lane from the first whistle, not only when we're performing for the fans, we need them to perform for us as well.

"That's what is disappointing about Saturday because it would have been a massive opportunity, for not only me to praise the players for getting three points but how the fans would have reacted to that. It would have been a big moment because the fans could see the shift and the turnaround in that game, but unfortunately it didn't go our way.

"Everyone has got their part to play, especially at home."