The Republic of Ireland played the USA in a friendly in California in the summer of 2019

The Republic of Ireland will face World Cup holders the United States in a friendly double-header as part of their preparations for this summer's finals.

Vera Pauw's side will play the reigning champions and Fifa's number one-ranked team in Austin. Texas, on 8 April.

They will take on the USA again three days later in St Louis, Missouri.

The Republic had already confirmed warm-up games against Zambia on 22 June and France on 6 July ahead of the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The Q2 Stadium will host the first of the two friendlies against the United States, with CITYPARK the venue for the second.

Pauw said: "When we qualified for the World Cup, we immediately set to work on preparing the best possible schedule to ensure that our team faced the type of challenges and intensity that they will need to cope with in Australia.

"We believe that we have the best program to prepare for our first ever World Cup.

"The opportunity to play two games against the number one team in the world is fantastic for us as it will put us under the kind of pressure that we need to experience as a team.

"We will benefit so much more from playing against top quality teams as those games help us to raise our performance and learn how to adapt in difficult situations.

"The quality of the USA is pretty clear to see with their recent history, their strength in depth and having a very good head coach, so we are excited to play these two games.

"We also know that there are a lot of fans in the United States with Irish connections, so we hope that they will come out to support us."

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in Group B along with co-hosts Australia, Nigeria and Canada for the finals, which get under way on 20 July.