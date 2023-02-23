Last updated on .From the section Football

Dejan Lovren made his first appearance for Croatia in 2009

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren has announced his retirement from international football 14 years after making his debut for his country.

The 33-year-old, who is in his second spell at Lyon, played in the 2018 World Cup final when Croatia lost 4-2 to France in Moscow.

The former Liverpool player was also part of the Croatia squad that finished third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lovren likened wearing the Croatia shirt to "putting on Superman's cape".

"As a child, I dreamt of playing at major tournaments and getting to put on that red-and-white shirt," said Lovren.

"I put on the Croatian checkers for the first time when I was nine years old and I will never forget that special feeling - like putting on Superman's cape."

