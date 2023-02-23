Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Sam Winnall came through the youth ranks at Wolves

Burton Albion pair Terry Taylor and Sam Winnall will miss the remainder of the season through injury, with both players needing surgery.

Midfielder Taylor will require an operation on the ankle injury he sustained in the away win at Fleetwood.

Striker Winnall took a blow to his ankle as he scored the winning goal at Bristol Rovers last weekend.

"It's a risk when you have a huge turnover of players, but we're in a good place," said boss Dino Maamria. external-link

Burton have moved out of the relegation places and have won four of their past five games after signing several new players in January.

"It's always rewarding when you make that many changes and get positive results," added Maamria. "Of course, we are not out of danger yet."