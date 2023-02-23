Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Saidou Khan (left) played against Chelsea in the FA Cup third round for Chesterfield in 2022

Swindon Town midfielder Saidou Khan has been banned for five games by the Football Association after being sent off against Salford City last weekend.

His red card was awarded retrospectively after cameras recorded an incident, missed by officials, late in the game at the Peninsula Stadium.

Khan, 27, admitted a charge of violent conduct and will start his suspension this weekend.

The five-game ban is because Khan has been sent off three times this term.

Referee Will Finnie spoke to players after the incident, which took place near the Salford dugout, but took no action at the time.

The FA subsequently charged the Gambian with violent conduct, which he and the club accepted.

Swindon have now effectively had nine dismissals this season, their highest number in the past 20 seasons.

The League Two club host Harrogate Town on Saturday.