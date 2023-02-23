Last updated on .From the section Newport

Darren Kelly briefly took interim charge of the Newport County first team before the appointment of Graham Coughlan in October

Darren Kelly is leaving his role as Newport County sporting director.

Kelly joined the League Two club in June 2021 - having previously managed at Oldham, Halifax and Hyde - and was involved in the recruitment and sacking of James Rowberry and appointment of current boss Graham Coughlan.

Newport say he departs "for a new opportunity closer to home".

A club statement added: "We thank Darren for his efforts and wish him every success in his next chapter."

Kelly, 43, joined the club when Michael Flynn was manager.

At the time Newport's directors stated the Irishman's appointment had been made "to develop a robust recruitment, development and retention strategy."