Pickford was part of England's squad at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has agreed a new deal with Everton.

The 28-year-old was approaching the last 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park and had been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland for £30m in 2017 and has made 222 appearances for the Merseyside club.

"He is a very good player. It is a sign he is enjoying the new regime and has accepted what we are looking to offer," said new manager Sean Dyche.

The Toffees have won two of their three games since Dyche replaced Frank Lampard and sit 16th in the table, a point above the relegation places.