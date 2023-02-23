Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Liam Fox is under the spotlight at Tannadice

Liam Fox is "under no illusions" that "we need to win games of football" to retain his job as Dundee United's head coach.

United sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, leading to a fan protest prior to Tuesday's annual meeting.

Chairman Mark Ogren responded by saying he has "no plans to make immediate changes" within his football staff.

Fox realises there are times when all managers realise that "you are more vulnerable".

"I knew that when I took the job," he said. "It was always going to be a difficult job."

United face a potentially season-defining trip to face Ross County, who are one point and one place above, on Saturday.

But Fox insists he is still "thoroughly" enjoying his job despite the pressure.

"I am enjoying the heat because, if you don't enjoy the heat and enjoy the pressure, you are in the wrong job," he said. "But I believe in the players and the way we are working.

"People are not happy and, believe it or not, I'm not happy, the players are not happy, the staff are not happy. We do not want to be bottom of the table, so it's up to us to put in the performances that hopefully lead to results that lift us off the bottom of the table."

Fox says he has regular contact with both the chairman and sporting director Tony Ashgar.

"I've had plenty conversations, not just this week but since I've had the job - and, as far as I'm concerned, it's business as normal on Saturday, which is putting in a performance that gives us the best chance of getting the three points," he added.

"It's been a difficult week for everybody at the club, but we have stuck to the process we work with. We have been consistent with the players and what we are asking them to do because that's the best way for us to get out of this sticky period."