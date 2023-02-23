Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brighton have conceded 10 goals in three Women's Super League games under Jens Scheuer

Brighton manager Jens Scheuer says he has watched their 6-2 Women's Super League thrashing by Aston Villa eight times in the past two weeks.

The defeat leaves them two points above the WSL relegation zone.

Scheuer watched the match repeatedly over the international break - before going to the pub for more football.

"I had a lot of time in the international break. My job as a coach is to analyse everything and realise what we should do better," he said.

"This takes time, I had the time. So I watched the game eight times, then I went to the pub and watched the Premier League games because you can learn a lot from that too."

After taking the lead against Villa, Brighton were 5-1 down before half-time and have now conceded 39 goals in 11 WSL matches.

Speaking before their women's FA Cup fifth-round match at home to Coventry United on Sunday, Scheuer says he does not yet have players capable of the high-pressing tactics he wants to employ at Brighton.

The former Bayern Munich manager succeeded Hope Powell as Brighton boss in December, but has failed to win any of his first three WSL games in charge.

"At the moment we cannot go into high press as we do not have the experience," he said.

"In the short term you need to be really well organised. At Villa we were disorganised, everyone was running and forgetting to close down.

"This was the biggest problem. We need more time, to be organised rather than going into high press."