Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey is hit by an object thrown from the crowd at the Oval

Linfield supporters will be banned from attending their upcoming Irish Premiership match with Newry City as a result of incidents during their match with Glentoran.

The punishment comes after a section of their supporters threw missiles onto the pitch in their 3-0 league defeat at the Oval on 14 February.

The game was stopped twice after Marcus Kane and Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by items thrown from the away section.

The club have the right to appeal the sanction.

The Blues previously had to close the Kop stand at Windsor Park in November for two months following crowd disorder against Glentoran on 14 October.

In the aftermath of the incident on 14 February, Linfield had condemned "the actions of a small number of individuals."

In a statement, the club said, "Their actions do not represent Linfield FC and the vast majority of our loyal supporter network."

After the Irish FA's punishment was handed down, the Blues said, "Linfield FC notes the correspondence received from the IFA disciplinary committee.

"The club will consider the findings and provide an update in due course."

Linfield are scheduled to host Newry City on Saturday 18 March.