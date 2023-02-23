Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Ross Embleton had just over a year in charge of Leyton Orient, following three spells as interim boss, before leaving in February 2021

Former Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton has been put in temporary charge of Colchester United following the departure of Matt Bloomfield.

The 41-year-old has been Colchester's head of recruitment since last summer.

Bloomfield left the League Two club earlier this week to return to former club Wycombe Wanderers as head coach after just five months in charge.

Embleton will be assisted by Dave Huzzey and Elliott Ward, coaches of the U's under-21 and under-18 teams.

"Ross has good experience of managing in the league and we know he will prepare us in the professional and detailed manner needed," said sporting director Dmitri Halajko.

"The process is already under way to recruitment a new head coach and we will go through a detailed and professional process as we did when recruiting Matt."

Colchester are 19th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation places, and have a home game against Northampton Town on Saturday.