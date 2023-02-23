Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers and Celtic shared the points in a goalless draw in late November

SWPL: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie Date: Friday 24 February Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage : Live coverage on BBC Alba, text updates on BBC Sport website

Sunday's Viaplay Cup final between Celtic and Rangers isn't the only meeting between the Glasgow rivals this weekend as the women's teams go head to head on Friday.

A win for hosts Celtic would lift Fran Alonso's side top of the SWPL table on goal difference, with current pacesetters Glasgow City visiting Aberdeen on Sunday.

Defending champions Rangers are four points behind City, despite not yet losing a game in the league.

So, what can be expected under the lights at the Excelsior Stadium come 19:00 GMT on Friday?

Tale of the tape

This is the second meeting of the Old Firm in the SWPL, with the previous meeting back in November a goalless draw.

Celtic's Pamela Tajonar was the busier of the two goalkeepers that day, but her side threatened a winner late on. That clean sheet she protected is one of nine for the campaign, the most in the division.

Since then Celtic and Rangers have each slipped up elsewhere - 0-0 draws with Motherwell and Hearts respectively - allowing City to open up a lead at the summit.

The sides have scored the most goals in the league, Celtic notching one more than Rangers with 78. Amy Gallacher has soften the blow of losing then top-goalscorer Clarissa Larisey in the January transfer window to BK Hacken, finding the net six times in the league in 2023 alone.

Across the city, Kirsty Howat has scored six goals in five games since the turn of the year, too, including a double against her former side Hibernian in their last league match.

Despite recent form, neither forward made Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland squad for the Pinatar Cup, so both will be refreshed and raring to pick up where they left off.

Returning from Spain, though, will be Celtic captain Kelly Clark and Rangers duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr. The latter the only player to start all three games for Scotland at the invitational tournament.

City watching on with a keen eye

Glasgow City can afford to put their feet up on Friday night and tune into the clash of their two nearest rivals on BBC Alba with a carton of popcorn.

After this weekend's fixtures, there are just three rounds of games left before the SWPL's first split.

City make the short journey to the Excelsior next weekend to take on Celtic, so it will be a valuable scouting watch too.

Under interim charge of Leanne Ross, City have been revitalised and have only dropped points in two draws with Rangers, defeating Celtic 2-1 earlier in the campaign.

The title race has never not been hot, but it could reach boiling point this weekend.