Hartlepool and Sutton drew 2-2 at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, 11 February

Hartlepool United and Sutton United have both been fined by the Football Association after a mass confrontation in their League Two meeting this month.

Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 15th minute of the game on 11 February.

The incident was sparked by a foul on U's midfielder Will Randall by Pools midfielder Oliver Finney.

Pools have been fined £1,000, while Sutton have been fined £5,000.

Hartlepool accepted the standard punishment, while Sutton's fine was imposed by an independent regulatory commission following a hearing.