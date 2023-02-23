Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi says he is not interested in a megabucks move to Crystal Palace or anywhere else. (The Herald) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi insists he still has trophies to win at Celtic as the 28-year-old Japanese striker downplays talk of a near exit from the Scottish champions. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has claimed "I'm not a great player" and still has work to do to improve. (Football Scotland) external-link

Atlanta United chief executive Garth Lagerwey says that he would have liked to have completed the signing of Giorgos Giakoumakis earlier from Celtic than this month but explained that the latest additions to the Major League Soccer club's squad had to wait "given the amount that had to come out before we could bring anything in". (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic reveals that "we made some deals" when talking about the heart-to-heart conversation he had with Michael Beale that he thinks has led to an improvement in his form since the Englishman returned to the club as manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser is training with Newcastle United's under-21s and the 28-year-old is expected to leave the Premier League club in the summer. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hibernian are speaking to their five loan players and respective parent clubs about the prospect of retaining their services beyond the end of the current season. (The Scotsman) external-link

On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has been cleared to return to training to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday's Viacom Cup final against Celtic, while John Lundstram has already rejoined Rangers' squad and striker Kemar Roofe hopes to be available for selection after medics confirmed that his latest injury will not force him back onto sidelines for the long term. (Daily Record) external-link