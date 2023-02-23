Close menu
SheBelieves Cup
USAUSA2BrazilBrazil1

SheBelieves Cup: United States beat Brazil to win title for fourth year in a row

Mallory Swanson celebrates her winning goal with team-mates Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan
Mallory Swanson (centre) scored the winning goal for the United States

Mallory Swanson scored the decisive goal as the United States won their fourth consecutive SheBelieves Cup with a 2-1 victory against Brazil.

Prolific forward Swanson neatly finished in the second half for her seventh goal in five games.

Alex Morgan gave the US the lead in first-half added time while Ludmila pulled a goal back for Brazil in the 90th minute.

The win caps a turnaround in form for the US side after a poor end to 2022.

Friendly defeats by England, Spain and Germany saw them record three successive losses for the first time since 1993.

However their confidence will surely have returned at the SheBelieves Cup and they will have belief they can land an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.

"The whole time throughout the tournament, while we're in camp, we're talking about how it's not just about this tournament it's about preparation for the World Cup," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

"The fact we were able to do well against such great opponents - all three of them, Canada, Japan and Brazil - is very motivating for us going forward because we believe we still have a few things to fix and get better from it."

Victory over Brazil in Frisco, Texas, followed 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Canada and Japan respectively in the round-robin tournament.

The United States start their World Cup campaign on 22 July against Vietnam, before further group E games in New Zealand against the Netherlands and Portugal.

United States players celebrate on stage as they lift the trophy
The United States have won six of the eight editions of the SheBelieves Cup

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 23Fox
  • 12Girma
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 19DunnSubstituted forSonnettat 61'minutes
  • 16LavelleSubstituted forSanchezat 71'minutes
  • 17SullivanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMewisat 80'minutes
  • 10Horan
  • 5RodmanSubstituted forWilliamsat 61'minutes
  • 13MorganSubstituted forKornieckat 81'minutes
  • 9SwansonSubstituted forRapinoeat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sanchez
  • 3Cook
  • 6Williams
  • 7Hatch
  • 8Huerta
  • 11Purce
  • 14Sonnett
  • 15Rapinoe
  • 18Murphy
  • 20Kornieck
  • 21Franch
  • 22Mewis

Brazil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1da Silva Leite
  • 5de Souza da SilvaSubstituted forSantos Nhaiaat 62'minutes
  • 14Leal Costa
  • 4Carvalho Souza
  • 6Dias de Britto
  • 20Silva SobrinhoSubstituted forKliemaschewsk de Araújoat 45'minutes
  • 17Alves BorgesSubstituted forVieira da Silva Veigaat 58'minutes
  • 21FerrazBooked at 34mins
  • 11Leal da SilvaBooked at 70mins
  • 16Zaneratto JoãoSubstituted forda Silvaat 87'minutes
  • 9de OliveiraSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Santos Nhaia
  • 7da Silva
  • 8Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 10Vieira da Silva Veiga
  • 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
  • 13dos Santos de Lima
  • 15Bianchi
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 19Assis Ribeiro
  • 22Dionizio
  • 23Nunes da Silva
Referee:
Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home19
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, USA 2, Brazil 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, USA 2, Brazil 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adriana (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).

  6. Post update

    Geyse Ferreira (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! USA 2, Brazil 1. Ludmila (Brazil) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruninha with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Kornieck (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Sanchez.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lindsey Horan (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Ludmila replaces Bia Zaneratto.

  11. Post update

    Lindsey Horan (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Brazil).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily Sonnett (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Lorena.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taylor Kornieck (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Brazil. Bruninha tries a through ball, but Rafaelle is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Alyssa Naeher.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kerolin (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marta.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Taylor Kornieck replaces Alex Morgan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 23rd February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA33005149
2Japan31023213
3Brazil310224-23
4Canada310225-33
View full SheBelieves Cup table

