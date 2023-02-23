Match ends, USA 2, Brazil 1.
Mallory Swanson scored the decisive goal as the United States won their fourth consecutive SheBelieves Cup with a 2-1 victory against Brazil.
Prolific forward Swanson neatly finished in the second half for her seventh goal in five games.
Alex Morgan gave the US the lead in first-half added time while Ludmila pulled a goal back for Brazil in the 90th minute.
The win caps a turnaround in form for the US side after a poor end to 2022.
Friendly defeats by England, Spain and Germany saw them record three successive losses for the first time since 1993.
However their confidence will surely have returned at the SheBelieves Cup and they will have belief they can land an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.
"The whole time throughout the tournament, while we're in camp, we're talking about how it's not just about this tournament it's about preparation for the World Cup," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski.
"The fact we were able to do well against such great opponents - all three of them, Canada, Japan and Brazil - is very motivating for us going forward because we believe we still have a few things to fix and get better from it."
Victory over Brazil in Frisco, Texas, followed 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Canada and Japan respectively in the round-robin tournament.
The United States start their World Cup campaign on 22 July against Vietnam, before further group E games in New Zealand against the Netherlands and Portugal.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 23Fox
- 12Girma
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 19DunnSubstituted forSonnettat 61'minutes
- 16LavelleSubstituted forSanchezat 71'minutes
- 17SullivanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMewisat 80'minutes
- 10Horan
- 5RodmanSubstituted forWilliamsat 61'minutes
- 13MorganSubstituted forKornieckat 81'minutes
- 9SwansonSubstituted forRapinoeat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sanchez
- 3Cook
- 6Williams
- 7Hatch
- 8Huerta
- 11Purce
- 14Sonnett
- 15Rapinoe
- 18Murphy
- 20Kornieck
- 21Franch
- 22Mewis
Brazil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1da Silva Leite
- 5de Souza da SilvaSubstituted forSantos Nhaiaat 62'minutes
- 14Leal Costa
- 4Carvalho Souza
- 6Dias de Britto
- 20Silva SobrinhoSubstituted forKliemaschewsk de Araújoat 45'minutes
- 17Alves BorgesSubstituted forVieira da Silva Veigaat 58'minutes
- 21FerrazBooked at 34mins
- 11Leal da SilvaBooked at 70mins
- 16Zaneratto JoãoSubstituted forda Silvaat 87'minutes
- 9de OliveiraSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Santos Nhaia
- 7da Silva
- 8Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 10Vieira da Silva Veiga
- 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
- 13dos Santos de Lima
- 15Bianchi
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 19Assis Ribeiro
- 22Dionizio
- 23Nunes da Silva
- Referee:
- Marie-Soleil Beaudoin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 2, Brazil 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adriana (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).
Post update
Geyse Ferreira (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! USA 2, Brazil 1. Ludmila (Brazil) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruninha with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Taylor Kornieck (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Sanchez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lindsey Horan (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Ludmila replaces Bia Zaneratto.
Post update
Lindsey Horan (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Brazil).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emily Sonnett (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Lorena.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taylor Kornieck (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.
Post update
Offside, Brazil. Bruninha tries a through ball, but Rafaelle is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Alyssa Naeher.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kerolin (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marta.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Taylor Kornieck replaces Alex Morgan.
