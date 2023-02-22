Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The FA said Liverpool and Everton players were involved in a "mass confrontation" at Anfield

Liverpool and Everton have both been fined by the Football Association following a "mass confrontation" during the Merseyside derby on 13 February.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of the Reds' 2-0 Premier League win at Anfield.

The FA said both clubs failed to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour".

Everton have been fined £40,000, while Liverpool are fined £25,000.

The Toffees received a heavier penalty following a previous charge during their home game with Crystal Palace earlier this season.

Players from both sides, including some substitutes, were involved in the incident.

It followed an initial disagreement between Andrew Robertson and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with both players receiving yellow cards for their involvement.