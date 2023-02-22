Hartlepool won only eight of the 29 games in which Keith Curle took charge

Hartlepool United have sacked Keith Curle with the club languishing near the foot of League Two.

Curle, 59, was only appointed in December on a contract until 2024 after taking interim charge in September.

Pools lost in stoppage time at home to Newport on Tuesday to lie a point above the relegation zone having played four games more than second-bottom Crawley.

They won just eight of the 29 games in which Curle and assistant Colin West took charge.

Chairman Raj Singh said: "This has been one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make at Pools. Keith and Colin in so many ways have improved the football club and our culture.

"They are both consummate professionals and they have genuinely been a pleasure to work with. Unfortunately we have just not seen the required results and I feel we must act now to give the club a chance in the final part of the season.

"Following the transfer window we believe there is a group of players that can secure our place in the league. We will act swiftly and do all that we can to get an immediate and smooth transition in the manager position."

Pools have the worst defensive record and the worst goal difference in the division and have won only six of their 33 matches so far, three of those against the two sides below them.

Hartlepool returned to the EFL after a four-year hiatus in June 2021 after beating Torquay in the National League play-off final.

Former England defender Curle replaced Paul Hartley who was sacked after Pools went winless in their opening nine games, just three months after being appointed by Singh, who is seeking his eighth manager since taking over the club in April 2018.

They host Walsall on Saturday having taken five points from their last seven matches in front of their own fans.

Curle previously managed Carlisle, Northampton and Oldham, and played for Wimbledon, Manchester City and Wolves in a career that featured more than 700 appearances over 24 seasons.