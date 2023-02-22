Graham was appointed as Linfield's general manager last month

Linfield general manager David Graham believes Brexit is presenting a "window of opportunity" for the club to generate more revenue from its academy.

Graham said regulations regarding the age at which players from European Union countries can join clubs in England or Scotland is opening doors for Blues youngsters to earn moves.

The former Rangers head of communications added that the days of players coming through the ranks of the Irish Premiership champions and leaving "on the cheap" are over.

"One of the benefits of Brexit is that obviously you can't sign for a club in mainland UK until you are 18 [if you are from an EU country], so that gives us a window of opportunity," Graham told BBC Sport NI.

"You can see players now who are leaving at 15 or 16 and, I suppose bluntly, leaving for a much higher fee than they would have previously.

"So, as a club, it is something that increases our revenue stream and I know it is something Glenn [Ferguson, head of youth at Linfield] and Michael [Gault, Swifts manager and academy educational programme co-ordinator] are looking at now.

"We have identified 13 to 14-year-olds, looking at their plan and their pathway [so] that we can trade them across at 16."

Dale Taylor made his Northern Ireland debut in 2021 after leaving Linfield for Nottingham Forest the year before

Dale Taylor and Charlie Allen are two examples of young Linfield players who secured moves as 16-year-olds recently, with Taylor joining Nottingham Forest in July 2020 and Allen signing for Leeds United the following month.

Graham did not reveal details of how much money Linfield are making, or could potentially make, from selling academy players, but he did reveal that it would be hundreds of thousands of pounds per year.

"It's not unfair to say that we would be targeting into the hundreds of thousands of pounds per year," he said when asked how much revenue Linfield could generate from such transfers.

"That is part of our business model and it is an obvious business model, especially when you have clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Rangers looking at players from Linfield.

"They are obviously not going to leave on the cheap, which would have happened in the past. Ultimately we can't stop a lad who wants to move to the mainland - because we are encouraging that to happen - but we have invested time and money in them.

"The compensation is fine but it doesn't really provide us with what we would expect so it is correct to say that is an opportunity that we are targeting for the next number of years."

Youngsters can 'become best version of themselves'

Former Linfield captain Michael Gault is the co-ordinator of the academy's educational programme

Graham, who replaced Pat Fenlon as general manager at Windsor Park in January, also spoke of steps Linfield have taken to improve the structure of their academy since the club moved to a full-time model last summer.

They are over halfway through the first year of a new two-year full-time academy scholarship for 17 and 18-year-olds which combines football training and coaching with an educational programme co-ordinated by former club captain Gault.

"We have now set up a situation where we have got our full-time academy where players are getting not only the best environment to become the best version of themselves as a footballer, but also now to be educated on-site in a school environment," Graham continued.

"We are linked to a local school, there are boys down here on a timetabled model, having their education and having their football experience as well as nutrition, diet and strength and conditioning."

Gault, who enjoyed a trophy-laden playing career at Windsor under former boss David Jeffrey, believes the introduction of the new initiative is another sign of the progress being made by football in Northern Ireland.

"The feedback has been very positive. Some parents maybe worry about taking players out of school and not doing A-Levels but the course we offer is a very recognised course, a BTEC Level 3 in Sport, and it gets them quality UCAS points," he said.

"The education is so important and we look to provide that as best we can and, come the end of it, they have the opportunity to progress as a full-time footballer or have a career in sport."

He added: "The opportunities I had compared to what they have now is unbelievable. We are giving the kids the opportunity and it is down to them to go and grab it."